BI stops 2 American sex offenders from entering PH

MANILA: Two Americans with criminal records for sexually abusing minors in the United States and the country were recently barred from entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City. In a statement Tuesday, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the passengers were identified as Keith Michael Lacek, 63, who was intercepted on Dec. 5, and Peter Maehler de Leon Guerrero, 54, who was turned away on Dec. 2. Both foreigners arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 aboard Air China and Eva Air flights from Taipei. They were immediately sent back to their country of origin. 'We had to remove them out immediately after they arrived at the airport. They are undesirable aliens who pose a very serious threat to our children,' Tansingco said in a statement. 'Consequently, they are perpetually banned from re-entering the Philippines.' He noted that Lacek was excluded after his name prompted a hit in the bureau's derogatory base, indicating that he was banned from entering the country for his involvement in sex tourism. The BI blacklisted Lacek in June 2020 after the bureau received information from the Office of Cybercrime of the Department of Justice that he was reportedly involved in the online enticement and sexual exploitation of children in travel and tourism. Lacek allegedly enticed a Filipina to produce and send indecent photographs of children and to engage in sexual activity with a minor in exchange for money. On the other hand, Guerrero is a registered sex offender in the US due to his record of conviction as a child rapist. A Texas court reportedly convicted Guerrero in 1994 for violating Section 22 of the State's laws, which penalizes the act of sexual assault of a child who is 17 years or below. Source: Philippines News Agency