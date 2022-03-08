﻿BI sees gradual hike in int’l arrivals as PH reopens borders

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday said it is expecting a gradual increase in passenger arrivals in the next few weeks as the country moves to the new normal.

“From around 8,000 daily passengers on the first week of implementation of our opened borders, we are now seeing more than 9,000 daily passengers,” BI port operations division chief Carlos Capulong said in a statement.

He added that they are projecting that the figures will increase to 10,000 to 15,000 in the coming months.

At the same time, Capulong said operations at the airports are in full force as the country approaches its first month of implementing its eased border restrictions.

He added that the bureau is now implementing 100 percent on-site work capacity and has resumed its pre-pandemic shifting schedule.

Last February 10, the government decided to reopen its borders to international travelers.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Jaime Morente has ordered border operations personnel to prepare for the expected increase in travelers.

“We expect the number of travelers to further increase as the summer season approaches. This is a step towards the much-needed recovery of the tourism sector,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency