BI relieves 2 officers who faked Marsalek travel records

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said two of its officers involved in the falsification of travel records of former Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek were already relieved from their posts.

“As soon the incident was discovered, Commissioner (Jaime) Morente immediately relieved the involved personnel and reassigned them to the BI main office to avert any possible influence in the conduct of the investigation,” BI spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said in a text message.

Mabulac added that they support the filing of charges against immigration officers (IOs) Perry Michael Pancho and Marcus Nicodemus, assigned at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City, respectively.

“This is a welcome development. If you can recall, BI Commissioner Morente created a task force and directed to coordinate closely with the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation),” he added,

Mabulac added that they have submitted important documents to help the investigating body.

“BI also provided relevant documents including CCTV footages that could help them in the conduct of thorough investigation,” Mabulac said.

The NBI recommended the prosecution of the two immigration officers for falsification of public documents in violation of Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) and for violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct of Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees in relation to RA 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Pancho and Nicodemus allegedly processed Marsalek’s spurious arrival and departure records into the country from June 23 to 24 to mislead pursuing international investigators.

