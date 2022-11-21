BI nabs wanted Korean, Chinese nationals in Pasay, Mindoro

Four foreigners were recently arrested in separate operations conducted by the fugitive search unit (FSU) of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Pasay City and Oriental Mindoro.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the fugitives, two South Koreans and two Chinese nationals were apprehended on Oct. 25 and on Nov. 2, respectively.

Arrested last month inside a condominium unit along Balagtas St., Pasay City was Ko Chang Hwan, 52, who is wanted by authorities in his country for importing illegal drugs.

The BI-FSU said the foreign national is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Suwon district court in Ansan, South Korea where he is charged with violating his country’s narcotics control act.

During the operation, the agents encountered inside Ko’s residence another Korean national, Min Seokchul, 44, who was found to be overstaying since 2018.

On the other hand, the BI team arrested early this month Lu Changyong, 48, and Lu Changxin, 46, at a beach resort in Puerto Galera.

They are both wanted for large-scale fraud.

The Chinese government said the two fugitives are subjects of arrest warrants issued by the public security bureau in Jilin, China for committing contract fraud in violation of the country’s criminal law.

All of them are currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation.

Source: Philippines News Agency