BI nabs overstaying South African man in Albay

MANILA: Immigration authorities arrested an overstaying South African national in Albay province. In a news release Monday, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said operatives from the regional intelligence operations unit nabbed Benjamin Michael Theron in an operation along Sikatuna Street, Brgy. 13 Ilawod West, Legazpi City on Jan. 24. The foreigner was the subject of a mission order issued by the BI chief after receiving a complaint from Theron's former partner, saying he was causing disturbance in the community. A check on Theron's records showed he has been in the country since 2018 and is already overstaying after his visa expired in 2021. Another foreign national who presented himself as Theron's employer, attempted to interfere with the operations but eventually yielded after seeing the mission order against the suspect. BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said any individual who conceal, harbor, employ or give comfort to overstaying foreign nationals may fac e sanctions for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, which prohibits harboring of illegal aliens. Theron was brought to the BI's office in Intramuros, Manila for booking procedures and is now detained at the agency's warden facility in Bicutan. Source: Philippines News Agency