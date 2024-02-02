BI nabs 3 foreigners for visa violations in Albay

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday reported the recent arrest of three foreigners in Ligao City, Albay for visa violations. In a statement, BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the case originated from the information from the Bureau's Legazpi District Office against Chinese nationals Li Xiaodong, Shi Jiazhu, and Shi Yushuang, who were arrested last Jan. 24 for violating the limitations and conditions of their visas. Verification of their records revealed that the foreigners, who initially underwent biometrics scanning for health reasons, were actually employed in different Metro Manila companies, which is clear violation of their visa limitations. The foreigners were found by the intelligence agents to be working at a hardware and merchandise companies despite their visas. "Our intelligence efforts, combined with effective operations, ensure that visa violators are identified and apprehended promptly. This operation underscores the importance of strict adherence to visa conditions," Manahan said. The three were transported to the BI Main Office in Intramuros in Manila for proper booking procedures, medical examinations, and legal disposition They will be placed in the BI's facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending the resolution of their deportation case. Source: Philippines News Agency