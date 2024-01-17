BI launches manhunt vs. Jordanian who violated gun law

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched a manhunt against a Jordan national who reportedly disappeared after his court hearing on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, the Bureau said Tarek Nihad Siam, 47, was initially arrested in 2022 after he was turned over to the BI by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). On Jan. 16, Siam's escorts said he was transported to the Regional Trial Court Branch 237 in Makati City. The hearing ended at around noon and upon exiting the courthouse, Siam reportedly requested to use the restroom. He was allowed to use the toilet with his escorts waiting outside. A BI agent said he noticed Siam was in the restroom a long time, prompting him to forcibly open the door and discovered that Siam disappeared, apparently using a small window in the restroom. Siam's escorts are now being investigated. BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco ordered to form tracker teams to locate and arrest Siam. The BI has coordinated with local authorities for the Jordanian's capture. The two job order personnel guarding Siam have been terminated from service, while the team leader who is an organic employee, is facing raps following the incident. Tansingco has ordered the filing of criminal charges against the three employees for infidelity of custody of the person deprive of liberty. Records that Siam was arrested for gun possession and physical injuries charges. The Interpol National Central Bureau-Manila later received information that Siam is wanted in Abu Dhabi for assault and alcohol abuse. The BI asked the cooperation of the public if they have information on the Jordanian's whereabouts to immediately report the same to the Commissioner's Hotline using messenger at facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph. Source: Philippines News Agency