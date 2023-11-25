BI kicks out 3 rude Malaysians at NAIA-T3

For being rude and disrespectful, three Malaysian tourists were not allowed to enter the country through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA-T3) in Pasay City, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said in a news release on Saturday. Based on the report of the BI's Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) to Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the foreigners were identified as Tan Hoong Kiat, 35; and his female companions, Lim Fong Teng, 31, and Khoo Seok Hun, 30. They were denied entry moments after they landed aboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong Friday night. The Malaysians were turned away after uttering insulting and unpleasant words against the immigration officers who requested them to present their outward or return tickets, which they did not have, according to the report. The BCIU also said that while the immigration supervisors on duty were explaining why they need to show their plane tickets, the passengers shouted expletives and refused to calm down. All three were eventu ally booked on the first available flight to their port of origin. Tansingco ordered the Malaysians' inclusion in the immigration blacklist, which would ban them from entering the country and classify them as undesirable aliens. 'Foreigners who come here should display accord respect and courtesy to persons of authority of their host country. Their stay here is a mere privilege and not a right, hence they should not malign and insult our immigration officers,' the BI chief said in a statement. Under existing rules, foreign tourists who visit the country must procure and present their return tickets to BI officers at the port of entry. Failure to do so can be a ground to exclude them for being improperly documented aliens. The BU may also deny entry to aliens who are rude and discourteous when being processed and interviewed by airport officers. Legitimacy check Meanwhile, over 100 companies are under scrutiny by the BI verification and compliance division for submission of spurious documents in their visa applications. 'We have relayed the initial findings to the SOJ (Secretary of Justice) this October. This is a continuing audit, and have already initiated the cancellation of the visas for those aliens petitioned by fake companies,' Tansingco said. 'We are one with the Department of Justice in our mutual desire to put an end to illicit practices that abuse the visa issuance system and likewise see the need to reorganize the way the Philippine government issues visas to foreign nationals both in and out the country.' Foreign nationals are suspected to use the services of unscrupulous firms, following raids that uncovered scam hubs and prostitution dens posing as legitimate companies. If proven that they are patronizing fake companies, the foreigners will be deported, barred from entry, and included in the blacklist. The accreditation of liaison officers submitting fake applications may also be revoked. Source:Philippines News Agency