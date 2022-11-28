BI job order employee sacked for extortion

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has terminated a job order employee for allegedly pretending to be an immigration officer when he was apprehended for being involved in an extortion case in Muntinlupa City.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the worker, who was not identified, was arrested along with nine other persons by members of the Southern Police District for detaining and attempting to rob a foreigner inside his house at the Ayala Alabang Village on Nov. 22.

The employee presented himself as an immigration officer during the arrest.

“Upon checking our records, we confirmed that he is not an immigration officer, but rather a job order employee. As a job order (JO) employee, he was not authorized to conduct arrests, and was actually assigned to do simple office tasks,” the BI chief said in a media release.

Upon learning of the incident and the misrepresentation, Tansingco ordered the immediate termination of the employee.

The BI is also closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police to ensure that the filing of criminal charges against the employee is pursued.

“People like him tarnish the name of the Bureau that we work so hard to improve. We will not tolerate any such illegal activities, hence we immediately terminated his services, and he will continue to face the criminal charges that might be filed against him,” Tansingco added.

Source: Philippines News Agency