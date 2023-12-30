BI introduces virtual annual report for foreigners

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is allowing registered foreign nationals in the country to accomplish their annual report virtually. According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, foreigners who are living or working in the country are now allowed to register online during the annual report period in the first quarter of the year. 'This virtual option aims to provide convenience while maintaining compliance through an online registration platform,' he said in a statement on Saturday. 'This service is an end-to-end online process where foreign nationals can book, pay, and report online from the comforts of their own homes.' Applicants who wish to report virtually are required to visit the BI's online services website at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph to set up their appointment. Tansingco said the Virtual Annual Report is one of the innovations of the agency, which aims to modernize its laws and processes. Registered foreign nationals are required by law to personally report to the BI within the first 60 days of the year, presenting necessary documents for the Annual Report. Aside from the online platform, foreign nationals may also personally report to two malls in Metro Manila and other BI offices nationwide for their 2024 Annual Report. The physical Annual Report for the BI's head office in Manila will be conducted at the 3rd Level Center Atrium of Robinsons Manila, and the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The bureau has outlined specific requirements, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI's e-services website. Foreign nationals must present their original valid alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) with valid visas, along with a valid passport. Exempted from physically reporting to the BI are foreign nationals who are below 14 years old, those who are 60 years old and above, those mentally or physically incapacitated, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical conditions. Source: Philippines News Agency