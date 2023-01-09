BI intercepts Chinese fugitive at NAIA

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday reported the interception of a Chinese fugitive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, Dennis Alcedo, head of the BI’s Border Control and Intelligence Unit identified the foreigner as Chen Yiye, 48, who attempted to fly to China via a China Southern Airlines flight at the NAIA Terminal 1 last Jan. 5.

Upon inspection by immigration personnel, records showed that his name has been included in the BI’s blacklist, and is found to be a charged fugitive with a deportation case issued in 2017.

Chen is in the country as a retiree. He was apprehended last August 2016 in Angeles City, Pampanga for possession of 36.58 kg. of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP100 million.

On the other hand, Commissioner Norman Tansingco lauded port personnel for the interception.

“These fugitives have no place in our country. Hence he will be deported, and with his name included in our blacklist, he will be barred from returning to the Philippines,” he said in a statement.

Chen was transferred to the BI’s warden facility located inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportatio

Source: Philippines News Agency