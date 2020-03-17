BI imposes flight restrictions during Luzon-wide quarantine

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente announced on Tuesday the implementation of the Malacañang directive on the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon.

In a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, government agencies were directed to adopt the enhanced quarantine scheme over the entire Luzon effective midnight of March 17, until midnight of April 13.

In the said memorandum, the Malacañang said land, air, and sea travel shall be restricted.

“Outbound passengers intending to depart the Philippines from any international airport in Luzon shall be allowed only until midnight of March 20,” Morente said in a statement.

“Inbound passengers who are already in transit upon effectivity of the quarantine shall be allowed to enter, but will be referred to the Bureau of Quarantine if coming from countries with existing travel restrictions,” he added.

Morente clarified that apart from those in transit already, all passengers regardless of nationality will temporarily not be allowed to enter the country.

Only inbound Filipino citizens, their foreign spouse or children, holders of permanent resident visas, and holders of 9(e) diplomat visas issued by the Philippine government shall be allowed entry, he said.

Also exempted from the ban are arriving and departing uniformed personnel on official business, especially those transporting medical supplies, laboratory specimens related to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), and other humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, Morente also advised all foreigners intending to leave before the 72-hour deadline to proceed to BI field offices, should they need to settle immigration obligations before leaving the countr

Source: Philippines News Agency