﻿BI implements 100% on-site work capacity

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday has enforced a 100-percent onsite work capacity in all of its offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other areas under Alert Level 1.

In a statement, Commissioner Jaime Morente emphasized that strict health protocols will be observed including the wearing of face mask and physical distancing of all officials and employees.

He said while fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed entry, those who are unvaccinated and partially vaccinated are still required to secure their slots from the bureau’s online appointment system.

“As we transition to the new normal, the public can be assured that the services of the BI will remain unhampered,” the BI chief added.

At the same time, he said they will no longer adopt the work-from-home as an alternative work arrangement scheme for its employees.

With this, all BI employees are now required to report for work regardless of age and comorbidities.

The bureau’s working hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, except on holidays.

As for other BI offices situated in areas that are under other alert level status, Morente said they shall continue to adhere to their existing on-site work capacities.

They are also required to continue wearing face masks while on duty, wash their hands frequently and limit unnecessary movements and close interactions with fellow workers.

Regular disinfection of BI workstations will be continued.

Source: Philippines News Agency