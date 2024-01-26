BI eyes 4 new offices in key tourist hubs this year

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is looking to establish at least four new offices in popular tourist areas in the country this year. In a statement on Friday, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said these offices would rise in Siargao Island, Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur and the provinces of Sorsogon and Davao del Sur, and other popular tourist destinations. He added that they also looking at transferring more offices to malls "to make things more convenient for the transacting public". Tansingco said the BI's offices in Cebu, Surigao, Las Piñas, Olongapo, and Nueva Ecija transferred to bigger locations last year, while their Camiguin Field Office started its operations at the Provincial Capitol Building in Mambajao town. Also, the BI's physical annual report for foreigners in Metro Manila has been transferred from its head office in Intramuros to two new locations. These offices are located at the 3rd Level Center Atrium of Robinsons Place Manila and the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, which are open from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Apart from opening new offices, he noted that many of its services, including visa extensions are now available online. 'We are bringing our services closer to the general public to facilitate compliance with immigration policies. With these developments, there will be no more excuse not to comply with immigration requirements,' Tansingco said. Source: Philippines News Agency