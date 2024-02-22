BI deports 43 Chinese nabbed in Pasay POGO raid

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday deported 43 Chinese nationals who were among foreigners recently apprehended by authorities for their involvement in human trafficking. In a statement, Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the group boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Shanghai at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. The deported foreigners are among 100 aliens who were apprehended by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) during an operation at an unlicensed Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) establishment along F.B. Harrison St. in Pasay City in October last year. The operation stemmed from a search warrant issued by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 25, after law enforcers confirmed that the establishment also operates as a prostitution hub. The BI said the arrested foreigners were found to have violated the terms and conditions of their visas, and a re considered threats to public interest. As a consequence of their deportation, Tansingco said the names of the Chinese nationals have been included in the BI's blacklist. 'We are working closely with other government agencies to rid the country of such undesirable aliens who abuse our hospitality and stay here doing their illegal activities,' he said in a statement. The BI chief also encouraged concerned citizens to report illegal aliens that might be conducting illicit activities in their area. Chinese wanted for kidnapping intercepted Meanwhile, BI officers at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City have intercepted a Chinese national wanted for kidnapping and detaining a compatriot in Pampanga three years ago. The BI's border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) identified the passenger as Hu Zhen, 25, who was intercepted on Monday at the airport before he could board his flight to Singapore. The BCIU reported that Hu was stopped from leaving after immigration supervisors on duty confirmed that he was t he subject of an outstanding hold departure order (HDO) issued by a court in Angeles City. 'He is required to his court case before he can have his name lifted from the bureau's hold departure list, as he claimed that said case was already dismissed,' BI-BCIU overall deputy chief Joseph Cueto said. Records showed that a case for kidnapping and serious illegal detention for ransom was filed against Hu and three other Chinese nationals before the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 56 on March 30, 2020. Prosecutors alleged that on Feb. 28, 2020, the four accused conspired and confederated to 'willfully, unlawfully and feloniously abduct, detain and deprive' of his liberty another Chinese man by means of force. The accused allegedly held the victim captive for more than two weeks and demanded a ransom of 300,000 Chinese renminbi (around PHP2.3 million) for his release. The victim was rescued in an operation by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group on March 15, 2020. Source: Philippines News Agency