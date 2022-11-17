BI deports 3rd batch of Chinese ex-POGO workers

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said another 17 Chinese nationals who previously worked in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) have been deported to their country.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the third batch left the country Wednesday afternoon onboard a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China.

The group is part of the more than 300 foreigners, the majority of them are Chinese, set to be deported by the BI.

They were earlier arrested by local law enforcement agencies for involvement in illegal gambling activities.

The BI canceled their visas after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) revoked the authority to operate of the POGOs employing them.

The BI chief noted that they are regularly submitting reports on the status of the rest of the deportees to the Department of Justice.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said he is closely monitoring the sending of the workers back to their homelands.

This is the third batch of foreigners deported by the bureau.

The BI earlier deported six Chinese nationals in October and another 21 foreigners last Nov. 2.

The deported foreigners are automatically included in the BI’s blacklist, effectively barring them from returning to the Philippin

Source: Philippines News Agency