BI deactivates Port Operations Division

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday announced the deactivation of its Port Operations Division (POD).

In a statement Friday, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the unit's deactivation was based on the Department of Justice's (DOJ) recommendation to reorganize and streamline the operational structure of their airport services.

“This will remove the centralized authority over all airports, as well as empower and exact accountability on the BI airport terminal heads, who are now directly responsible over the operation and management of their respective terminals,” he said in a statement.

The BI chief added that prior to the reorganization, the POD had a complex organizational system, with many redundant and overlapping functions.

Tansingco noted that during his assessment, he saw that accountability was diluted, with each head reporting to multiple superiors.

“Through this way, we will have a leaner management system, and would be able to pinpoint problems, as well as properly commend those doing a good job,” he said.

The Commissioner said they submitted the proposal to the DOJ last Feb. 2.

“We are thankful for the support of SOJ (Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla) in our proposal. We appreciate that he has seen the wisdom of reorganizing this problematic system, that needs new solutions,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency