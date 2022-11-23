BI, CICC ink pact for creation of cybercrime hubs in airports

The Bureau of Immigration (BI and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) have strengthened their campaign against online fraud with the establishment of cybercrime hubs in major airports.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco and CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the BI office in Manila on Nov. 15, which provides for the creation of cybercrime centers in these areas.

The creation of these hubs will cater to cases of online fraud and other types of cybercrime.

Under the agreement, the bureau will also provide assistance in investigations of cybercrime and fraud involving foreign nationals.

“This invaluable partnership between government agencies is a major step towards eliminating cybercrime in the country,” the BI chief said in a statement Tuesday.

At the same time, Tansingco warned foreign nationals involved in cybercrime that they cannot escape liability and will be deported and blacklisted.

The CICC is the government’s lead coordinating agency for the suppression of cybercrimes.

Source: Philippines News Agency