BI chief vows to promptly respond to complaints

Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief Norman Tansingco has assured the public that the agency would answer all queries and complaints quickly as he ordered the implementation of the revised manual feedback forms for all its offices nationwide. In a press release issued on Saturday, Tansingco said improving the feedback mechanism would help the agency address immediately all concerns and complaints against the office and its staff. At the same time, Tansingco issued a memorandum reiterating the existing policy on the proper wearing of nameplates and identification cards. 'These feedback forms would allow the BI to see areas for improvement, so we can study how to make things better,' he said. Tansingco said aside from complaints, they would also like some feedback on their processes that work well. 'Apart from complaints, of course, we would also appreciate receiving comments on processes that we are doing well, so we can continue doing them,' he added. Tansingco was responding to a social media post regarding a passenger complaint on the lack of accessible feedback mechanisms for the bureau, as well as her difficulty in securing the names of the immigration officers she had spoken to. He ordered all BI offices to ensure that feedback forms are readily available and placed in highly visible areas. All employees should also wear their IDs and nameplates at all times for easier identification, he added. Tansingco also directed all immigration supervisors at the country's ports to report any violation to his office, warning that non-compliance would warrant strict disciplinary action.

Source: Philippines News Agency