BI braces for possible influx of OFWs from Middle East

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said it is ready for the possible influx of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East who might be evacuated once the conflict between the United States and Iran escalates.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he has ordered all BI personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other international ports to prepare for any eventuality should the conflict escalate further.

I have directed our port operations division to see to it that adequate manpower is available to address a possible upsurge in the number of passengers arriving from the Middle East, he added.

The BI chief said if needed, they are ready to deploy additional men at the airports by enlisting the services of and temporarily reassigning to the NAIA immigration officers currently stationed in other ports and offices of the bureau.

The order was given following the Department of Foreign Affairs advisory raising to Alert Level 4 for Filipinos in the whole of Iraq, as well as issuing an advisory to Filipinos in Iran, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant of potential security threats and to stay in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy.

In compliance with Morente's directive, BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina issued a memorandum advising all BI airport personnel to prepare for possible mass repatriation of Filipinos from the Middle East.

He instructed airport heads to ensure that all terminals are fully manned to ensure the smooth processing of possible repatriates.

The Philippine government has ordered the evacuation of Filipino workers amid the escalating tensions there.

On Wednesday, Iran had launched over a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases housing American troops in Iraq.

This is in retaliation to a US drone strike in Baghdad where Tehran's top general Qassem Soleimani was killed on January 3.

Source: Philippines News Agency