BI aids ‘disturbed’ Vietnamese woman’s departure at NAIA

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has facilitated the safe departure of a 'disturbed' Vietnamese woman back to her country. In a statement Thursday, Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the foreigner, whose identity remained undisclosed as per immigration guidelines, was assisted by BI officers after making a scene at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on June 9. Reports said the woman appeared for immigration departure clearance at NAIA Terminal 3 before boarding a Cebu Pacific Airlines flight bound for Hanoi. During a routine immigration inspection, she began to undress and walked naked toward the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) inspection staff, raising immediate concerns and necessitating assistance from the airline. "Considering the incident and to ensure the safety and comfort of the Vietnamese national, the BI officers decided to seek assistance from the concerned airline," Tansingco said. The airline, meanwhile, deferred her departure to ensure she received the appropriate support and protection. Tansingco said the Vietnamese woman was allowed to board the next available flight after full compliance with immigration assessment and regulations, and is now back safely in Vietnam. Source: Philippines News Agency