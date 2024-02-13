BI: 88K registered foreigners show up for annual report in January

A total of 88,072 registered foreign nationals have already submitted themselves for annual report in January, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Tuesday. In a statement, Commissioner Norman Tansingco reminded foreigners holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and were issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) that they are required to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report, which ends on March 1. 'We have transferred our annual reporting operations to more accessible locations, and have put up an online portal for virtual reporting. What we are doing is facilitative -we want to make it easier for foreign nationals to comply with the law to ensure better regulation,' Tansingco added. The BI has outlined specific requirements, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI's e-services website, to streamline the process. Reporting foreign nationals must also present their original valid A CR I-Card with valid visas, along with a valid passport. Meanwhile, BI alien registration division chief Jose Carlitos Licas said those exempted from physically reporting to the BI are foreign nationals who are below 14 years old, those 60 years old and above, those mentally or physically incapacitated, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical conditions. The physical annual report for the BI's head office is ongoing at the third Level Center Atrium, Robinsons Manila, and at the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aside from the two malls, registered foreigners may also report to BI offices nationwide. Also available is the virtual annual report, where registered foreign nationals present in the Philippines using the BI's e-services platform Source: Philippines News Agency