﻿BG party-list urges heroic acts amidst pandemic

The Bisaya Gyud (BG) party-list joins the country’s commemoration on Saturday of the gallantry of soldiers who fought for freedom during World War II and urged Filipinos to demonstrate heroism in whatever way they can during this challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

First nominee Alelee Aguilar-Andanar said BG honors the patriotism of the country’s fallen heroes.

“Kinikilala po namin ang kanilang kabayanihan at sakripisyo para tayo ay mapalaya sa isa sa pinakadilim na yugto ng ating kasaysayan (We recognize their heroism and sacrifices to free us from the darkest period of our history),” Andanar said in a news release.

“Ngayong araw, ating sariwain ang kanilang katapangan na hindi masusukat ninuman, at kailangang pamarisan ng bawat Pilipino (On this day, let us remember their bravery that will never be matched and should be emulated by all Filipinos),” she added.

Andanar hopes that the memory of Filipino fighters will serve as an inspiration as the country fights the ill effects of the pandemic and encourage everyone to do their heroic part and contribution of unity and cooperation to end the pandemic and other social ills.

She said pushing for peace, food for all, education, and prosperous living are all trademarks of Filipinos.

One month before the 2022 polls, Andanar likewise reminded voters to cast their ballots as a show of courage and support for the democracy that the previous generations have fought for.

“Hindi man digmaan ang ating nilalabanan ngayon, kabayanihan naman ang ipaglaban ang kinabukasan ng ating susunod na henerasyon (We may not be fighting a war but it is heroism just the same to fight for the next generation),” she said.

In the May 9 polls, each voter will choose one party-list.

The law states that each party that gets two percent of the national votes will be entitled to one seat each and an additional seat for every 2 percent of the vote thereafter until a party has three seats.

This means that a party can win a maximum of three seats if it surpasses six percent of the national vote.

Like the other members of the House of Representatives, each party-list representative has a term of three years.

Source: Philippines News Agency