BFP urges precautions as fire hits grocery store in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Wednesday urged the public anew to take all necessary precautions as fire hit a grocery store in a building located in Barangay 2, Garreta, Badoc, Ilocos Norte. Responding firefighters from the BFP in Badoc station said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire which started around 5:20 a.m. at the grocery building owned by Emma Baldovi and was declared fire out on the first alarm at 6:45 a.m. The BFP has earlier launched the 'Oplan Paalala-Iwas Paputok' nationwide to avoid firecracker-related incidents, and BFP personnel in Ilocos Norte have been on full alert status or 'Code Red" from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024. In an interview, Fire Officer III Lee Jay Lucero, chief of the Public Information Unit of BFP-Ilocos Norte, said all personnel are on standby to respond to fire that may be caused by faulty Christmas lights and firecrackers, among others. He also reminded the public of fire safety tips and the proper lighting of firecrackers. 'Para maiwasan ang mga sunog sa mga bahay dahil sa paputok, maaring maghanda ang mga residente ng fire extinguishers o mga timba na may tubig para mas maagang maagapan kung magka-sunog (To avoid fire in houses due to firecrackers, residents could prepare fire extinguishers or pails of water for immediate use in case of fire),' he said. Households with "anahaw" (palm leaves) roofing are likewise advised to wet the roofing an hour before the New Year's revelry as a precautionary measure in case a lighted firecracker falls on the roof. In the meantime, Lucero said personnel of BFP-Ilocos Norte have been continuously inspecting firecracker vendors to confiscate any illegal fireworks, check their permits to sell, and make sure that they have emergency fire extinguishers in their stores. Prohibited firecrackers include watusi or dancing firecracker, piccolo, pop pop, Super Lolo, boga, big Judah's belt, Goodbye Philippines, Mother Rockets, Lolo Thunder, pillbox, Big Bawang, kwiton, kabasi, Atomic B omb, five star, pla-pla, og, giant whistle bomb, and unlabeled firecrackers. As per Republic Act No. 7183 or the law on pyrotechnic devices, persons caught manufacturing, selling, distributing, and purchasing illegal firecrackers may be imprisoned from six months to a year, and may be fined from PHP20,000 to PHP30,000. The BFP is also encouraging the public to use alternative noisemakers like 'torotot' or horns, car or motor honks, banging pot lids, and pan covers as improvised cymbals, tambourines or drums, or play music to welcome the new year. Source: Philippines News Agency