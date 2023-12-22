BFP tells firecracker vendors to secure safety certificate

Antique: Firecracker vendors in Antique need to secure their Fire Safety Inspection Clearance (FSIC) before they are allowed to sell in areas designated as firecracker and pyrotechnic zones by local government units (LGUs). BFP Antique Information Officer Fire Officer 2 Eulie May Raymaro said on Friday that the FSIC is a prerequisite for the special business permit issued by LGUs for the Christmas holidays. 'The fire safety inspectors of the respective municipal fire stations will inspect first the compliance of vendors before they could be given the FSIC,' she said in an interview. BFP made the reminder while waiting for a list of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic zones identified by LGUs. Vendors must have fire extinguishers or buckets filled with water at the firecracker zone. 'Testing of the firecrackers and pyrotechnics will not be allowed within the designated zones,' she said. Cigarette smoking within the designated firecracker and pyrotechnic zones is banned. Raymaro also reminded them that se lling firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices such as Judas' belt and Goodbye Philippines is prohibited because of the danger they pose to the public. She added they hoped to maintain their zero firecracker and pyrotechnic-related incident status in Antique. The BFP was on a red alert from Dec. 15, 2023, until Jan. 5, 2024. Meantime, as part of the Oplan Paala-ala Iwas Paputok 2023, the BFP distributes fire safety tip fliers to the public and encourages them to ensure that products such as Christmas light decors pass the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards. Source: Philippines News Agency