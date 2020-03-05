BFP in C. Luzon modernizes firefighting, rescue capabilities

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Region 3 (Central Luzon) is in the process of modernizing firefighting units and rescue capabilities.

Ang Region 3, sa pag apula ng apoy ay nakahanda 24/7. Ang Region 3 ang isa sa mga kumpleto na gamit at maging rescue capabilities handa na rin (Region 3 is ready 24/7 in controlling fire. The region is one of those with complete fire equipment and even the rescue capabilities are also ready), Senior Supt. Manuel Manuel, BFP 3 director, said on Thursday.

He said all municipalities in the seven provinces under his office's jurisdiction have at least one firetruck each.

Under BFP�3 are the provinces of Bataan, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and Aurora.

Lahat ng bayan sa Region 3 may fire station bilang pagtugon sa mandate na (All the towns in Region 3 have a fire station in response to the mandate that) 'in every municipality, there must be a fire station', Manuel said.

Manuel was guest during the Fire Olympics event participated in by barangay fire brigades in the 11 towns and one city of Bataan held here.

Participants in the provincial level of the Fire Olympics were the winning barangays in their respective towns. The winner, in turn, will represent the province in the regional competition.

Awareness ito sa mga barangay. Dini develop ang mga barangay na maging (This is for awareness among the barangays. The villages are being developed to become) force multiplier, Manuel told the Philippine News Agency.

He said barangay fire brigades are of big help to them considering that BFP has only a few personnel and there is usually only one fire station in every town.

To train ang mga barangay upang sa pagsisimula ng apoy maapula agad. Tawag namin dito Fire Olympics, competition upang mahasa ang kakayahan sa pagresponde sa sunog (To train those in the barangays so that at the start of the fire, it can immediately be controlled. We call this Fire Olympics competition in order to enhance the capabilities in responding to a fire), Manuel said.

One of the competitions was a bucket relay where pails of water are passed by team players to put out a blaze.

The BFP holds the Fire Olympics in March of every year to observe the Fire Prevention Month.

Source: Philippines News Agency