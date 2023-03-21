BFP Iloilo City station receives chemical firetruck

The Iloilo City Fire Station has received a PHP18 million chemical fire truck, the first of its kind here, to boost its capability to extinguish fires from flammable chemicals. 'Our city is a growing city and we have a lot of hazardous chemicals. We have gasoline and highly flammable chemicals so it can help when fire of such kind is involved,' said Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Iloilo City Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Vincie Jojo Aldeguer in an interview on Tuesday. The fire truck that was inaugurated and commissioned on Monday is part of the procurement of the BFP national headquarters and Iloilo City is one of the recipients, Aldeguer added. It has a capacity of 1,000 gallons and can carry chemicals that produce foam to suppress hazardous or highly flammable fires. The new acquisition brings to 18 the total firetrucks available in the city together with five motorcycles and three ambulances. He added that they looked forward to securing at least one aerial ladder fire truck since the city is fast-growing and there are already high-rise buildings. Meanwhile, the city fire marshal is inviting the public to witness the whole day culminating activity of the Fire Prevention Month to be held at the Festive Walk in Mandurriao District on March 31

Source: Philippines News Agency