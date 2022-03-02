﻿BFP eyes fire info drive in Koronadal barangays

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) here is intensifying the fire safety awareness campaign for the communities as part of the Fire Prevention Month celebration this March.

Senior Fire Officer I Hermerry Cabantan, the BFP-Koronadal spokesperson, said Tuesday through their Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan campaign, BFP personnel are conducting fire safety lectures at the barangay level.

Koronadal City is composed of 27 barangays.

“We go to the barangays and give fire safety tips to avoid disasters,” Cabantan said in an interview.

Cabantan said they have focused their fire safety campaign on the barangays because negligence at home is one of the causes of fire.

“Usually, the fire incidents that we responded to were caused by faulty electrical wirings and neglected cooking,” Cabantan said.

She also advised the public to get rid of the dried leaves in the gutter of their homes because they could start to heat up and even cause a fire during the dry season.

“We are celebrating the fire prevention month to remind the public that it is not a joke to be a fire victim,”Cabantan said.

The fire bureau conducted a motorcade and kicked off the celebration of Fire Prevention Month 2022 with the theme “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog Hindi ka Nag-iisa.”

The motorcade that started Tuesday dawn at the BFP – Region 12 Office in Barangay Carpenter Hill passed through General Santos Drive and ended with a short program at the Rizal Park.

March was declared as Fire Prevention Month by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No.115-A signed by then-President Ferdinand Marcos in 1966 due to the alarming increase of fire incidents happening in the country during the period.

Source: Philippines News Agency