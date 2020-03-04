BFP exec wants firefighter’s training in Bicol villages

The chief of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Bicol (BFP 5) has cited the need and importance of giving firefighter's training in the barangay level, particularly at this time when the dry season is fast approaching.

Senior Supt. Romeo M. Maltezo Jr., BFP 5 regional director, said all villages must be able to organize their Community Fire Auxiliary Group (CFAG) and have local leaders trained in putting out fires.

Only a hundred out of the more than 3,000 villages in Bicol have so far organized a CFAG, he told the Philippine News Agency in an interview early this week.

Maltezo said the initial number of villages were able to create the group through the effort of the designated "Bumbero sa Barangay".

They attended seminars and training to be part of CFAG. The main purpose of CFAG is to be initial responders during a fire, while our personnel and fire trucks are on its way, he said.

Maltezo said the project will be continued and extended to all villages in the Bicol Region. "They will be volunteers in the barangay level, he added.

The CFAGs that have been organized are in: Legazpi City, 15; Tabaco City, 14; and Ligao City, 14 all in Albay; Naga City, 15 and Iriga City, 14, both in Camarines Sur; Masbate City in Masbate province, 14; and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon province, 14.

