BFP Dagupan records 10 grass, residential fires from Jan. to Feb.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has responded to 10 grassfires and one residential fire here and other neighboring towns in the first two months of 2020, an official said on Monday.

In an interview, city fire Chief, Insp. Bryan Pocyao said among the leading causes of fires are electrical short circuits for residential and structural buildings, discarded cigarette butts, and unattended burning of garbage for grassfires.

He reminded the public anew to be cautious and vigilant against fire, as the country observes the National Fire Prevention Month this March.

Fire prevention month is not a joyful celebration. It requires us to be vigilant and aware. We should also learn from the previous fire incidents, he said.

Pocyao urged the public to immediately inform the BFP if there are fires in their area to prevent it from spreading.

He said they are doing regular fire safety inspection of the business establishments to determine if they are compliant with the fire safety codes before the issuance of the fire safety certificate.

The city fire department has also lined up several activities to raise awareness about the fire prevention tips, especially in the barangay level as barangay officials serve as the first responders, he added.

This year's theme: Matuto Ka, Sunog, Iwasan Na is to emphasize to the public that observing fire prevention should be taken seriously.

