BFP conducts water rationing to drought-hit LGUs in Antique

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) conducts rationing to municipalities experiencing water shortage due to the El Niño phenomenon. 'As of Friday, our municipal fire stations in Bugasong, Tibiao, San Remigio, Culasi, Sibalom, and in Valderrama have already conducted a total of 20 water rationings using the firetrucks,' said BFP Antique information officer, Fire Officer 2 Eulie May Raymaro, in an interview Friday. She said the rationing was in response to requests of local government units, particularly for their residents living in hilly or elevated areas where water is scarce. They can use the water for bathing and washing dishes but not drinking. Barangays needing water shall coordinate with their municipal governments, which provide gasoline for fire trucks. BFP has 27 fire trucks in 18 municipalities ready for use in the water rationing. Meanwhile, as part of the conservation measures, Raymaro said they minimize using water during their fire drill simulation in schools, barangays, and private busin ess establishments. 'The 18 fire stations still conduct their fire drills, but during simulation, they are instructed to minimize the use of water or even to just perform the fire suppression exercise without the actual use of water anymore,' she said. Their fire stations also target conducting tree planting twice a month or participating in the tree planting activities of LGUs to help in environmental preservation to mitigate the ill effects of climate change, such as the El Niño phenomenon. Source: Philippines News Agency