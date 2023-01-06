BFP-Bacolod campaigns for ‘exit drills’ as home fires up in 2022

BACOLOD CITY: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has stepped up its campaign on the practice of EDITH or exit drill in residences as home fire incidents here increased by almost 69 percent in 2022.

Data from BFP-Bacolod on Friday showed that in 2022, there were 76 residential fire incidents, higher by 31 compared to only 45 incidents in 2021.

Fire Officer 1 Paul Servano, public information officer of Bacolod City Fire Station, said there were lower fire incidents in 2021 since people were mostly staying home because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Although last year’s figure is still within the average number in terms of residential fires, he said they continue to campaign for fire safety and prevention to avoid injuries and casualties at home.

“We have launched the exit drill in the home campaign. We are conducting this massive information campaign to teach the public fire safety at home,” Servano said.

According to the BFP, since a person has only two minutes to escape a burning house, each home must have an emergency evacuation plan, and once already out of the house, must remain outside.

In 2022, BFP-Bacolod recorded a total of 336 fire incidents, most of which involved electric posts with 102 incidents, along with 88 grass fires.

Others included 24 miscellaneous incidents involving special structures and vehicles; eight commercial fires; five related to storage facilities; and three each on industrial and factory as well as office fires.

Source: Philippines News Agency