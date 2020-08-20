BFP Antique to hold tribute for deceased personnel

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Antique provincial office will hold a tribute on Friday at the BFP Sibalom Station for its two personnel who perished in an accident.

“We will hold a tribute for our demise personnel before they would be brought home,” said BFP Antique Provincial Fire Marshall Supt. Randy Pudadera in an interview Thursday.

Fire Officer (FO) 2 Joy Ardaña and FO1 Darryl John O. Peralta died when their fire truck plunged into a ravine on Wednesday while on its way back to the station after joining the Brigada Eskwela in Villafont Elementary School in Barangay Villafont, Sibalom town.

Peralta is from Alimodian, Iloilo. His family members have already arrived at the funeral home in this capital town to claim his body. Ardaña, the fire truck driver, is from Sibalom.

Meanwhile, Pudadera said that the three other BFP personnel who survived the accident are still in the hospital.

“FO1 Rechelle Lustica, who is from Cabangcalan City in Negros Occidental but assigned in Sibalom, underwent today a hip surgery,” he said.

Lustica was admitted at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital here together with FO1 Judy Baldone who might need to undergo surgery.

FO1 Charmie Leigh Forro, who is from Capiz province, was transferred to the Medicus Hospital in Iloilo City on Wednesday upon the request of her family.

Pudadera said that he already asked for financial assistance from Governor Rhodora Cadiao for the BFP personnel.

Witnesses, based on initial investigation of the BFP, saw the fire truck fell into the ravine.

“I always remind our BFP personnel to observe the Code BLOWBAGETS to make sure that our fire trucks are in good running condition,” he said.

BLOWBAGETS is an acronym that stands to check the Battery, Lights, Oil, Water, Brake, Air, Gas, Engine, Tire and Self.

He said the fire truck was in good condition when they left their station. The vehicle was purchased way back in 2003.

He said the incident was the first for the BFP organization in Antique province and the entire Western Visayas.

Source : Philippines News Agency