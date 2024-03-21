BFP-Antique steps up campaign on exit drill at homes

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has stepped up its campaign on Exit Drill in the Home (EDITH) during its two-day open house for learners, aiming to raise awareness of appropriate responses amid the increasing fire incidents due to drought. BFP San Jose de Buenavista Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Vic Matta said in an interview Thursday that they focused their March 19-20 open house on the EDITH campaign for learners from six primary schools. "It is important that learners know what to do in case there is a fire incident, considering that our fire calls have increased this year,' he said. Matta said from Jan. 1 until March 19, they received 39 fire calls, mostly rubbish and grassfires. For 2023, they registered 16 fire calls composed of residential and grass fires. 'The fire easily spreads, that is why we are also urging the public to observe fire safety,' he said. The participants familiarized themselves with the essential firefighting tools, fire trucks, ropes, and rescue tech niques. The BFP advised parents to have their home exit plans by identifying exit doors where their children could go out in case of a fire incident. Kezia Rose del Rosario, a primary school adviser of the Rosario Javier Moscoso Memorial School, said the fire drill provided her class with first-hand experience in fire safety. Shara Claire Isidro, a parent, said she is glad her child joined the activity, an opportunity to gain new knowledge. "This activity can truly help children learn about fire prevention, and they will surely share this knowledge with their peers," she remarked. Source: Philippines News Agency