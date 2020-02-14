BFAR, US NGO to step up fishery management drive in 2 regions

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has tied up with a US based non government organization to help curb the depleting catch in fishery management areas (FMA) in the Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

BFAR 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Juan Albaladejo said on Thursday they have signed a memorandum of agreement with Rare, Inc. last February 7 to bring awareness to key stakeholders on attaining a more sustainable strategy to manage fishery resources.

Rare is expected to share technical expertise and resources on fisheries management to BFAR and 51 coastal towns in (the) Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions. Their expertise is very beneficial. We will help them find the right people where they can popularize FMA, Albaladejo said in an interview.

The fisheries bureau and the international organization advocating for behavioral change on natural resource management are expected to work together to boost the promotion of FMA 8 covering several bays in the two regions.

Albaladejo is the lead person for FMA 8, which includes the western coastline of Calicoan Island, northwestern coastline of Suluan Island, Siargao Island coastline, Lanuza Bay, Panaon Island coastline, and Samar Island coastline.

In a statement, Rare Vice President for Philippines Raquel Sanchez Tirona said they would provide service to popularize fishery management among local government executives with different thrusts on coastal resource protection.

The partnership focuses on increasing awareness of local government units on their role, as well as improving their capacities to meaningfully participate in FMA governance, Tirona said in a statement posted on the organization's social media page.

Rare, Inc., with head office in Virginia, US, agreed to explore the possibilities of ensuring the preferential rights of municipal fisherfolk over the use of municipal water and replicating the establishment of managed access areas and reserves.

They will also advocate for the effective governance, management, and operations of FMAs.

The seawater and lakes under the country's territory have been grouped into 12 FMAs.

BFAR defines FMA as a bay, gulf, lake or any other fishery area that may be delineated for fishery resource management purposes based on approximate stock boundaries, range, distribution, and structure.

Source: Philippines News Agency