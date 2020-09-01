BFAR urges fish farmers in C. Luzon to culture tilapia

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 3 (Central Luzon) is encouraging fish farmers to culture tilapia for a sustainable livelihood income and steady flow of fish supply.

BFAR regional director Wilfredo Cruz, a statement on Tuesday, asked the fish farmers to take opportunity of the free webinars that they will be conducting to have the necessary knowledge on how to culture the species and gain high yields.

He said this is one of the interventions being undertaken by BFAR aside from the dispersal of the various fingerlings in the region to uplift the lives of the fisherfolk.

Cruz said the first webinar slated on September 2 is about how to culture and manage tilapia in grow-out ponds.

The next webinar is on September 4 on organic tilapia farming in ponds.

Cruz cited the importance of equipping fish farmers in the region with knowledge on those two topics in order to properly manage and to fully utilize the productivity of the aquaculture areas.

“It is necessary to equip them with the means to provide sustainable food for our country,” he said.

The webinar is free of charge and registration is on a first come, first served basis.

It is being organized by BFAR Central Luzon- Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division, in cooperation with the Regional Fisheries Information and Management Center and BFAR- National Freshwater Fisheries Technology Center.

Source: Philippines News Agency