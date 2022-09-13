BFAR trains Sorsogon residents on fish processing technology

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Bicol (BFAR-5) has conducted technical assistance training on fish processing in Barcelona town, Sorsogon province.

In a message to the local media on Monday, Nonie Enolva, BFAR-5 spokesperson, said a total of 20 members of the Poblacion Fisherfolk Association actively participated in the two-day technology seminar.

“The two-day (Sept. 6-7) activity was part of the target training of the Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination to let the participants produce quality, value-added products,” Enolva said.

She said lectures and an actual demonstration were conducted during the training.

The participants were able to produce 10 packs of fish longanisa (sausage), 18 bottles of seaweed pickles, 12 packs of fish patties, and 130 pieces of fish “polvoron” (a type of native dessert) or “fishvoron”.

Alma Borabien, a member of Poblacion Fisherfolk Association who participated in the training, said in a statement: “Salamat sa BFAR at sa LGU (local government unit) na nabigyan kami ng ganitong training. Malaki po itong tulong sa aming mga nanay lalo pa’t pasukan na naman, kailangan namin ng extra income at hanapbuhay. Sisikapin po naming mag simula ng maliit na negosyo gamit ang mga natutunan namin sa training na ito. Maraming salamat po (Thank you BFAR and LGU for this training. This is a big help for mothers like us, especially since classes started again, we need extra income and livelihood. We will do our best to start a small business based on what we learned from this training. Thank you very much).”

Meanwhile, 20 residents in the province of Masbate recently received 20 30-footer fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) boats with engines and complete accessories from BFAR

Source: Philippines News Agency