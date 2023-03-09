BFAR to subject water samples from Caluya to lab test

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique - The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will subject to laboratory test water samples taken from areas affected by the oil spill in Caluya, Antique to assess its ill effects on residents. BFAR 6 (Western Visayas) Regional Director Remia Aparri, in a virtual press conference on Thursday, said their men are currently in the affected areas to gather water samples to be sent to the National Sciences Research Institute (NSRI). The waters will be tested for the dangerous polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon that can cause diarrhea, pneumonia-like syndrome, and other respiratory diseases. Meanwhile, Aparri urged residents, particularly in the affected barangays of Liwagao, Tinogboc, and Semirara in Caluya, to refrain from eating fish and other marine products, especially if they smell like industrial oil. "As a precautionary measure, it is advisable for the people to refrain from eating fish and other marine products until such time that the water sample shows that these are safe for human consumption," she said. She also acknowledged the prompt issuance of Caluya Municipal Mayor Rigil Kent Lim of Executive Order 15 suspending all fishing activities within the vicinity of the affected barangays on March 4 to prevent possible environmental and health concerns. "Seaweed farmers in other barangays in Caluya are also being advised to already harvest their seaweed if possible," Aparri said. She added that fishermen are urged to save their undamaged fishing gear and help protect their coastal waters by making improvised oil spill booms. She also said they would be coordinating with the local government unit (LGU) of Caluya as they will also provide family food packs to the directly affected residents. "BFAR will also be providing seaweed propagules for replanting, boats, and fishing gears," Aparri said. She added that a rehabilitation plan would be drawn up for Caluya once they assess the extent of damage caused by the oil spill. The oil spill is believed to have come from the Motor Tanker Princess Empress that sank in Oriental Mindoro on Feb. 28

Source: Philippines News Agency