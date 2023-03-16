BFAR repopulates Tarlac inland waters with 65K fingerlings

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Luzon (BFAR-3) released on Thursday some 65,000 fingerlings in the inland waters of San Clemente town, Tarlac province as part of its continuing efforts to revitalize the aquaculture industry. The dispersal activity was under the "Balik Sigla sa Ilog at Lawa" or BASIL program which aims to protect and enrich inland waters. Personnel from BFAR regional office, together with the San Clemente Municipal Agriculture Office led the dispersal of 65,000 tilapia and common carp fingerlings in the waters of Batacan and Nanguluan, villages, both in San Clemente. BFAR Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said the move is in response to the request of the Municipal Agriculture Office for stock enhancement. He said the dispersal of the fingerlings is meant to boost stocks that would augment the livelihood of marginalized fisherfolk to have a sustainable catch of fish. 'Ito ay naglalayong masiguro na may sapat na makakain ang ating mga mamamayan at upang mapalakas ang sektor ng agrikultura at pangingisda sa ating bansa (This is to ensure that there is sufficient supply of food for our countrymen and to boost the agriculture and fishery sectors in the country),' Cruz said in an interview. He asked the fisherfolk to observe safe, proper and environment-friendly fishing practices to ensure that the benefits of water resources are maximized. 'This is through the appropriate use of gears and non-use of harmful fishing methods,' he added. In June last year, the BFAR distributed some 211,000 tilapia fingerlings to 202 backyard fishpond operators in San Clemente

Source: Philippines News Agency