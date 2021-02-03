BFAR opens fishing season for ‘galunggong’ in Palawan

The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) on Tuesday announced that it has lifted the three-month closed fishing season on round squad or “galunggong” (round scad) in northeastern Palawan on January 31.

DA-BFAR National Director Eduardo Gongona shared that since it was implemented in 2015, the consistent and gradual increase in catch of round squad in the area is a “notable development in the Bureau’s bid to take care of our country’s fishery resources”.

“This simply reinforces our firm decision to continue the implementation of the annual closed fishing season in the country’s major fishing grounds, which includes the galunggong-rich Palawan and integrate it in our holistic measures to fisheries management as part of the ‘One DA’ approach, which is anchored on the whole of government approach by President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration,” he said.

DA-BFAR shared that Palawan is a major supplier of galunggong in Metro Manila averaging at least 95 percent of catch to land in Navotas Port as of 2020 data.

With the open fishing season, the Bureau said the supply of galunggong in the wet markets of Metro Manila will increase.

“DA-BFAR is expecting the price of galunggong and other fish commodities to stabilize in the capital region in the coming weeks,” Gongona said.