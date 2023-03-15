BFAR grants eco-friendly fish trap project to Zambales fishers

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Central Luzon (BFAR 3) has recently turned over a 'lambaklad' (fish trap) project to a fishing association in San Marcelino town, Zambales province to enhance their production through the use of sustainable and environment-friendly technology. The recipient of the PHP2 million worth of lambaklad set, an eco-friendly fish trap, is the Deep-Sea Fishing Association of Barangay La Paz. BFAR Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said on Wednesday that one of the project's objectives is to uplift the living conditions of the small-scale fisherfolk by providing them with livelihood intervention that is sustainable and environment-friendly. 'Ang lambaklad ay napakagandang proyekto. Unang-una ay environment-friendly siya. Napakalaking pakinabang dito ng mga mangingisda. Ito ay magbibigay karagdagan sa mga kanilang nahuhuling isda (The lambaklad is a good project. First, it is environment-friendly. It will give more benefits to the fishers. This will provide more fish catch),' he said in an interview. Cruz said that 30 association members have already received technical and capacity-building support on the operation, management and maintenance of the lambaklad. Mayor La Rhaine Sarmiento thanked BFAR for the opportunity provided to the fisherfolk of the town. 'Maraming salamat sa BFAR at iba't ibang sector na layuning dumami ang aning isda at lumaki ang kita ng mga mangingisda mula sa lambaklad (Thank you very much BFAR and to the various sectors that aim to increase fish production and the income of the fisherfolk through the lambaklad),' Sarmiento said. Lambaklad, coined from the Filipino words 'lambat' (net) and 'baklad' (corral), uses a stationary huge fish trap laid down under the sea. It is a Japanese fishing technology adopted in the Philippines that catches fish through a process of non-harmful allurement.

Source: Philippines News Agency