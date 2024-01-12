BFAR extends livelihood assistance to Sagay City fisherfolk

BACOLOD: Ten fisherfolk associations in Sagay City, Negros Occidental, affected by the ongoing closed season in the Visayan Sea, received PHP745,00 worth of livelihood assistance from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the city government said on Friday. The beneficiaries from Barangays Bulanon, Taba-ao, and Plaridel received some 50 units of shellfish raft to boost production during the turn-over rites in the afternoon of Thursday led by the City Agriculture Office. City Agriculturist Julie Delima said the project aims to increase shellfish production as another source of livelihood in their respective communities. 'We hope that the associations will maximize this opportunity and take care of the project turned over to them,' she added. The fisherfolk associations also received vegetable seeds to start urban or container gardening. Through the project, the BFAR seeks to help, promote, and support the development of shellfish farming and culture as an alternative livelihood for fisherf olk affected by the closed fishing season in the Visayan Sea. The closed season started on Nov. 15, 2023, and will end on Feb. 15, 2024. According to BFAR, the government is enforcing a three-month pause in sardine fishing activities in the conservation area through the annual implementation of the Bureau Administrative Circular No. 255. During the closed season, catching, selling, and buying sardines, mackerel, and herring in a portion of the marine biodiversity-rich Visayan Sea is prohibited. Source: Philippines News Agency