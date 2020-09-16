BFAR distributes 24M milkfish fry in Bulacan

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources–Central Luzon distributed on Tuesday some 24 million bangus (milkfish) fry to fisheries associations/cooperatives and nursery operators in Bulacan.

BFAR Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said the move aims to provide immediate support to small-scale fishers and fish producers in Paombong, Bulakan and Meycauayan City.

Through the agency’s “Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat Kontra sa Covid-19” or ALPAS program, Cruz said that vulnerable groups that are most affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic are provided with input assistance to help them recover from lost income opportunities.

“One of the main objectives of ALPAS is to help the fisherfolk recover the losses they incurred after being locked down for months due to Covid-19,” he said in a video interview.

Cruz personally led the distribution of bangus fry in Paombong with the support of Mayor Maryanne Marcos and municipal agriculturist Marciano Reyes.

Marcos said she coordinated with BFAR on how to boost the livelihood of the fishermen in her town amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ang ating pamahalaan ay laging nakaagapay at ang pagtutulungan ng lahat ay magiging daan natin na malampasan ang ating kinakaharap na sitwasyon (Our government is always in support and the cooperation of everyone will be the way to surpass this situation,” the mayor said.

Provincial Fishery Officer Ralph Atabay led the conduct of the same activities in Bulakan town and Meycauayan City.

Last July 10, the BFAR also distributed some 23,000 bangus fingerlings to 16 fish farmers in Meycauayan City. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency