BFAR disperses 50K tilapia fingerlings at Bustos Dam

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 3 (Central Luzon) has released about 50,000 tilapia fingerlings at Bustos Dam in Bulacan under its Balik Sigla sa Ilog at Lawa (BASIL) program.

BFAR-3 Director Wilfredo Cruz said Friday the communal stocking activity on Wednesday was part of their continuing effort to revive the aquaculture industry by propagating freshwater fish around the man-made structure.

“The BASIL program aims to repopulate the rivers and lakes, as well as dams and other manmade impoundments with fish species, such as tilapia and carp,” Cruz said in an interview. “This is one of the interventions that could help increase fish supply in the area, as well as augment the livelihood of the fisherfolk.”

Meanwhile, he asked the fishers to observe safe, proper, and environment-friendly fishing practices to ensure that the benefits of water resources are maximized.

Aside from this province, the BFAR-3 also dispersed tilapia and bangus (milkfish) fingerlings, as well as other livelihood support in other parts of the region to ensure sustainable income for fisherfolk and their families.

Launched in 2017, the BASIL is a five-year project that aims to rehabilitate major inland bodies of water in the country

Source: Philippines News Agency