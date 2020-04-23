BFAR disperses 390,000 fingerlings in Nueva Ecija

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 3 (Central Luzon) dispersed on Thursday some 390,000 fingerlings to man-made impoundments in Nueva Ecija.

A total of 40,000 carp and 350,00 GET EXCEL tilapia fingerlings were separately released by the BFAR Provincial Fisheries Office and the Fingerlings Dispersal Unit in small water impounding projects (SWIP) in Pantabangan Dam and Sta. Rosa, both in Nueva Ecija.

BFAR-Central Luzon director Wilfredo Cruz, in a statement, said the man-made impoundments were primarily built for rainwater storage but carp and tilapia thrive in the waters, giving benefits to some 700 fisher folks in the communities.

“The activity was conducted to repopulate both species and improve the productivity of the reservoirs,” Cruz said.

He said that BFAR also awarded on Wednesday some 100,000 GET EXCEL tilapia fingerlings to fisher folks in San Miguel, Bulacan.

“GET EXCEL tilapia is an improved breed developed by the government and distributed not only to increase production but to ensure quality as well,” he said.

Cruz also said although food supply is stable in Central Luzon, the back-up plan is still essential to ensure continuous food security amid the continuous threat brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“As a coping strategy, BFAR-Central Luzon carries on with activities such as these to ensure that there is a steady fish supply for the region,” he said.

Cruz also said BFAR is conducting daily price monitoring in major markets and landing centers throughout the region to avoid illegal price manipulation and hoarding during the enhanced community quarantine period.

He said provincial technical staff and law enforcement personnel were deployed to collect and use real time data in order to anticipate, and ideally, avoid interruptions in the supply of fish and other fishery commodities.

He added that the volume and origin of fish supplies are also closely monitored.

“Disruptive events such as this pandemic must be met with a response that will safeguard the population. The price monitoring action will help to avoid panic and unrest while at the same time, contributing a sense of control and confidence in the stream of fish and other food supply in the region,” Cruz said.

Source: Philippines News Agency