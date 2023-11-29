BFAR-Bicol Awarded for Promoting Sustainable Fishing and Water Preservation

Bicol, Philippines - The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Bicol (BFAR-5) has been lauded for its effective implementation of the Balik Sigla sa Ilog at Lawa (BASIL) program, focused on rehabilitating inland water bodies and supporting sustainable fish supply and community livelihood. BFAR spokesperson Rowena Briones reported on Wednesday that BFAR-Bicol received two significant awards during the National Training, Workshop on Inland Resource Management and Review and Planning Workshop for 2023 at the BFAR National Inland Fisheries Technology Center in Tanay, Rizal.

According to Philippines News Agency, BFAR-Region 5 was recognized as the top performer for its outstanding contribution to the successful implementation of the BASIL program. This award underscores the region's dedication to revitalizing rivers and lakes, thereby enhancing the health and productivity of inland waterways and ensuring a brighter future for fishing communities and the environment. Furthermore, BFAR-5 secured second place in overall fish production accomplishment under the BASIL program.

This achievement reflects BFAR-Bicol's commitment to increasing fish production through innovative techniques and responsible fishing practices. Briones emphasized that by focusing on sustainable fish production, BFAR-Bicol has significantly contributed to the success of the BASIL program and played a crucial role in addressing food security challenges.