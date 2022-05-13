﻿BFAR awards 160K tilapia fingerlings to IPs in Zambales

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 3 (Central Luzon) has extended assistance to indigenous peoples (IPs) in Barangay Carael, Botolan, Zambales by providing them with tilapia fingerlings.

In partnership with the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Infant Jesus, BFAR-3 released about 160,000 tilapia fingerlings in a fishpond being operated by the IPs.

Zambales provincial fisheries officer Neil Encinares, along with Technology Outreach Station for Fresh Water Species officer in charge Antonio Taduan, led the activity on Friday to ensure the proper disposition of the fingerlings that would serve as an additional source of livelihood for the IPs.

Encinares assured that the tribesmen would continue to receive free tilapia fry and technical support for the continuity of the project.

BFAR-3 Director Wilfredo Cruz said IPs interested in fish farming would be provided with fisheries training on aquaculture and good practices.

“The least we can do is to provide them with a set of skills and tools that suit their needs and their culture and can support their livelihood as well,” Cruz said in a statement.

The distribution of the tilapia fingerlings was chosen as an intervention measure due to the species’ adaptability to their environment and its high survival rate that allows beneficiaries to harvest without thorough maintenance.

A tilapia reaches marketable size within three to four months.

Source: Philippines News Agency