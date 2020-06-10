Beverage firm provides water access to over 2K families

Beverage firm Coca-Cola Philippines has rechanneled a part of its PHP150-million advertisement fund to provide water access to more than 2,000 low-income families in Cavite province amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

As frequent hand washing can help in fighting against the virus, Coca-Cola Philippines has partnered with Water and Life Philippines to join the Water Relief Fund that gives low-income families access to potable water.

“Water has always been an essential resource for us, as evident in the nature of our business and in our interactions with the communities we serve,” Coca-Cola Philippines President and General Manager Winn Everhart said.

“Experience has shown us that addressing the critical water needs of communities has truly manifold benefits — socially, in health, and even financially as we help ease the burden of families with their water bills—which is why we will continue to support programs such as the Water Relief Fund,” Everhart added.

During the first week of the community quarantine measures, the beverage company announced that it will redirect its PHP150-million budget for advertisement to support relief and response efforts amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

It added that the firm has forged partnerships with various organizations to deliver relief efforts to communities, hospitals, and local government units (LGUs).

According to Coca-Cola Philippines, that its ads budget has yielded to providing more than 50,000 sets of personal protective equipment for medical workers and food packs for 39,000 vulnerable families.

The company also distributed 500,000 liters of beverages to 125 hospitals, 99 LGUs, 53 national government agencies, and 50 non-governmental organizations and foundations.

Source: Philippines News Agency