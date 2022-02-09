﻿Bets urged to observe Covid-19 protocols during campaign period

To sustain the projected decrease in daily Covid-19 cases in the country by the end of February, Malacañang on Tuesday reminded all local and national candidates and their supporters to ensure compliance with minimum public health standards throughout the campaign period.

“Panawagan natin sa mga kandidato, sa kanilang mga tagasuporta at sa ating mga kababayan, panatilihing sumusunod pa rin tayo sa minimum public health standards. Paalala lang po, narito pa rin ang Covid-19 (We call on the candidates, their supporters and our countrymen, to continue to adhere to the minimum public health standards. Just a reminder, Covid-19 is still here),” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also acting presidential spokesperson, said in a Palace press briefing.

Nograles also reminded candidates and their supporters to refrain from engaging in any form of physical contact during in-person campaigning for the May 2022 polls.

“Bawal po sa 2022 campaigning ang pakikipagkamay, ang pagyakap, ang pagbeso-beso o anumang physical contact ng kandidato at ng publiko. Bawal ang malapitang selfies o pagpapakuha ng picture ng malapit kayo sa isa’t-isa at ang pamamahagi ng pagkain at inumin sa mga campaign events (Shaking of hands, embracing, cheek kissing, and any form of physical contact is prohibited in the 2022 campaigning. The taking of selfies or photos that require close proximity are also banned as well as the distribution of food, drinks and all other goods or items in campaign events),” he added.

Citing projections of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), Nograles said daily Covid-19 infections are expected to drop by mid-February but achievable only if minimum public health standards continue to be observed and high vaccination rates are sustained.

“If all goes well, kailangan makita natin na pababa ng pababa ang kaso ng bagong Covid-19 dito sa ating bansa ngayong Pebrero but again, nasa kamay po natin ‘yan especially na mag-umpisa na nga ang (we need to see a continued decrease in new Covid-19 cases in our country this February, but again, it’s in our hands, especially since it is the start of the) national campaign for national candidates,” he said.

Nograles also expressed confidence that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) would enforce Covid-19 restrictions throughout the 86-day campaign stretch.

“We are also very confident that the Comelec will enforce the guidelines, the rules and regulations when it comes to campaigning to ensure na hindi tayo magkakaroon ng (that we will not have any) superspreader events,” he added.

For the 2022 elections, there will be 10 presidential candidates, nine vice presidential aspirants, 64 senatorial hopefuls, and 177 aspiring party-list groups.

Organizers of in-person campaigns, holding of rallies, caravans among other campaign activities must secure permits from the Comelec’s newly-created National Comelec Campaign Committee by applying in the regional or provincial election offices where their events will be held.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health logged 3,574 new Covid-19 cases — the lowest single-day increase since Dec. 31 of last year — pushing the nationwide tally to 3,619,633.

The death toll stands at 54,621 after 83 more patients died, while recoveries reached 3,459,462 with 14,644 new recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency