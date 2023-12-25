Best PH triathletes to join 2024 National Age Group tourney

MANILA: The country's cream of the crop will see action in the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) on Jan. 27 and 28, 2024 at Subic Bay Freeport in Olongapo. The competition features Super Sprint Distance (500m swim-10km bike-2.5km run), Sprint Distance (750km swim-20km bike-5km run), Standard Distance Individual and Team Relay (1.5km swim-40km bike-10km run) and Super Trikids events. The categories are Super Trikids (6 and under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-2); Super Sprint (13-15 boys and girls); Sprint (Elite Men and Women, Jr. Elite Men and Women 16-19 years and Age Group Men and Women 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and above); and Standard (Men and Women 18-24, 25-29, 3034, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50 and above). Registration deadline is on Dec. 31. The tournament, organized by Triathlon Philippines headed by Ramon Marchan, will serve as qualifying race for the 2025 Thailand Southeast Asian Games. The NGAT is also part of the triathlon association's trials and talent identification for the Philippine team. Last year 's sprint elite champions were Filipino-Spanish Fernando Jose Casares (men) and Cebu City's Raven Faith Alcoseba (women), while the winners in the Junior Elite divisions were Benguet's Dayshaun Ramos and Cebuana Kira Ellis. Source: Philippines News Agency